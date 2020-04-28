K-State offers coronavirus tests; reopening plan unveiled

Kansas State University has launched coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff as confirmed cases in Kansas rose by 4.9% on Tuesday to nearly 3,500.

Kansas State said Tuesday that it can test up to 270 people a day and is providing testing for students, faculty or staff who show coronavirus symptoms or who have been in contact with an infected person.

Meanwhile, Senate President Susan Wagle unveiled a proposal for reopening the state’s economy by allowing most businesses to operate at half capacity.

Such decisions rest with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Wagle is a Wichita Republican and frequent Kelly critic.