Unseasonably chilly for trick-or-treat time

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a record setting morning across Kansas. While some cities have the coldest Halloween morning on record, Dodge City is challenging their coldest temperature ever recorded during the month of October. Sunny skies across the state will warm us up into the 40s this afternoon, but that is 20 to 25 degrees below normal.

Trick-or-treat temperatures in the 30s will feel like the 20s, so bundle-up the kiddos, but skies will be quiet.

Get ready for quite a bit of sunshine Friday and this weekend and that will continue to lead us to warmer weather. High temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday and Saturday should climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and chilly. Wind: NW/W 10-15. High: 48.

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/N 10-15. High: 51.

Tomorrow Night: A few clouds. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 31.

Sat: High: 50. Low: 33. Sunny

Sun: High: 58. Low: 41. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 63. Low: 40. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild.

Tue: High: 56. Low: 37. Partly cloudy turning mainly sunny.

Wed: High: 58. Low: 44. Mix of sun and clouds.