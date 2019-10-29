Unseasonably cold weather moves some Halloween festivities indoors

With temperatures dropping quickly and a high for Wichita not expected to escape the low 40s Thursday, some are getting creative, moving Halloween festivities indoors.

Towne East Mall is among locations offering cold-weather relief as it prepares to host thousands of trick or treaters inside. The idea with the event, called Malloween, is to ditch door-to-door trick or treating and instead make costumed children go store to store to collect candy.

More than 50 retailers plan to open their stores to hand out candy on Halloween. The vent runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A separate Malloween event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at Towne West Square Mall.

"It's a way for the community to come to the mall and have a safe, well-lit, warm environment," says. "We know with the cold temperatures we're expecting (Halloween) night, it's a great opportunity for people to be indoors. They get the best of both worlds."

The Halloween events at Towne East and Towne West are free and attract thousands each year, but organizers anticipate even larger crowds this year with the cold blast coming in.

Several churches, businesses and other organizations planning events for trick or treaters are moving the fun indoors Thursday. You can find a comprehensive list of local events, indoors and out here.

Others say they are braving the cold weather and have their children prepared with costumes to stay warm.

"We were going to dress up as Lilo and Stich, which was a great combination, but I didn't want to get (my son) cold and so this year, we are now going as (a) cookie and Cookie Monster," Wichita mother Adriana Claros says. "I want him to remember how we dressed up as the perfect pair."