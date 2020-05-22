Updates being made at Walmart testing sites in Hutch, El Dorado, Salina

Starting next week, some changes will be made to drive-thru testing locations at Walmarts in El Dorado, Hutchinson and Salina.

Drive-thru testing is now available to anyone who meets CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

To see if you are eligible for testing and to make an appointment, go to http://www.doineedacovid19test.com/.

Testing will be available Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 7-9 a.m. at each location.

Locations:

• El Dorado: El Dorado Walmart Parking Lot: 301 S Village Road, El Dorado KS 67042

• Hutchinson: Hutchinson Walmart Parking Lot: 1905 E 17th Avenue, Hutchinson KS 67501

• Salina: Salina Walmart Parking Lot: 2900 S 9th Street, Salina KS 67401

