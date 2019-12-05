Utah man reunited with cat he lost after semi crash in Kansas

A Utah man was reunited with his kitten after a crash involving a semi last Saturday in Sherman County.

The crash happened on westbound I-70 at mile marker 3 near Kanorado.

Matt Hawkins issued a plea on Facebook for anyone in the area to be on the lookout. The Sherman County Kansas 911 Communications Facebook page shared his post.

With the help of the Sherman County dispatchers, Hawkins was able to find his lost tabby named Gizmo.

"The owner of this sweet baby boy is driving back here from Utah with the hopes of finding him. The cat could have been inside the semi when it was towed to Goodland," the post said.

Hawkins drove all the way back to Kansas to pick Gizmo up and take him home.

Dispatchers said Gizmo was found near the site of the accident hiding under some weeds.