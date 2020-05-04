Variety: Nicolas Cage to play 'Tiger King' in new series

Nicholas Cage will play the man portrayed in the hit docuseries "Tiger King."

Variety Magazine says cage has landed the role of Joe Exotic, in an upcoming scripted TV series.

The eight-episode series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayham and Madness" became a sensation after Netflix dropped it on March 20.

The docuseries centers around joe exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

He owned more than two-hundred big cats, including tigers, at his private zoo in Oklahoma., but exotic is now serving a 22-month sentence for animal abuse and for plotting to kill Carole Baskin.

The role will be a TV debut for Cage, who has won a string of accolades for his movies.