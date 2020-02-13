Intense video: Car crashes into Calif. roundabout, going airborne

Intense video from California shows a car going about 100 miles an hour and crashing into a roundabout before flying through the air and slamming into another car 50 feet away.

Surveillance video captured a driver slamming into a roundabout and going airborne in California. (Source: OnScene.TV via CNN)

The crash also sent a boulder whizzing through the air, which bounced off a nearby car.

It all happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in Long Beach.

People who saw it happen say the woman who was driving just got out of the car like nothing happened.

There’s no word on how she’s doing now or what was going through her head, but officials say there were no serious injuries.

Police arrested her and think she may have been drinking.

