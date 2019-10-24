VIDEO: Turkey fights off hungry deer in Tennessee

A West Tennessee man captured video of a turkey defending its territory.

(Source: Anthony Landreth)

Anthony Landreth, of Hardeman County, posted video to his Facebook page of a turkey running at a deer on Oct. 23.

"This turkey doesn't like to play reindeer games," Landreth said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the turkey was running the deer out of its food plot.

Landreth told WVLT News he hunts almost every single day and posts videos of wildlife to his page daily.