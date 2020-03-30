Valley Center police, fire make children's birthdays special during COVID-19

Valley Center Department of Public Safety is trying to bring you joy to children's lives in the midst of uncertainty.

(Source: Valley Center Department of Public Safety)

The authorities say they know the stay-at-home order makes it difficult to throw birthday parties for kids, so they're pitching in to help out.

The public safety department says if you're throwing an at-home birthday party for your child, just let them know and they'll "drive by with the lights and sirens to wish your child a special Happy Birthday."

Parents can call 316-755-7325 ext. 301, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and leave your address, the time you'll have the child out front and a contact number.

"Please remember officers or firefighters may be on a call so both may not be able to respond at the time."