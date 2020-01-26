Valley Center students raise money for Kansas Honor Flights

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) Valley Center students are raising funds for Kansas Honor Flights.
The organization, Valley Center SHOW, posted on Facebook last week that students were selling military and wooden wrists for $5. The proceeds will go directly to KHF.
KHF takes veterans on a trip to Washington D.C. to visit several memorials during a three day trip. They are assisted by one-on-one guardians who are with them the entire trip.
Honor flights are funded by donations only.
Anyone interested in ordering bracelets can contact the organization at (316) 755-7325, ext. 316.