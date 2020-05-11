Vandal sprays graffiti on mural in Wichita's Pawnee Prairie Park

The City of Wichita asks for the public's help in finding the person responsible for vandalizing a colorful mural in Pawnee Prairie Park in the 2600 block of South Tyler Road, in southwest Wichita.

The city shared photos that show a young adult or teen in a green jacket and shorts standing on the mural, sitting on it, facing the mural, appearing to begin tagging it with spray paint, and then walking away with the graffiti numbers and letters all over the artwork.

The shared footage from the City of Wichita shows the crime happened about 8:30 p.m. Saturday (May 9).

Anyone with information on who the vandal may be should call the Wichita Police Department or City of Wichita Park and Recreation at 316-268-4361.

