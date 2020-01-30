Vandals damage million-dollar roof during break-in at Sedgwick County Zoo

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on Monday for vandalizing the Sedwick County Zoo.

Jennica King, a spokesperson for the zoo, said the three broke in through the construction area overnight Monday.

A security guard found the vandals and called 911, but not before the damage was done.

King said the vandals damaged a couple of the smaller restaurant areas and the roof of the tropics building.

"The roof is uniquely designed. It's built-in cushions inflate and deflate to allow for the light needed for the plants in the building," said King.

King said while the entire roof wasn't damaged significant chunks were. She said the roof cost more than a million dollars.

No animals or employees were harmed during the break-in.

The zoo remains open for visitors.