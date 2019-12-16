Vandals spray paint more than 48 properties in Hutchinson neighborhood

Video from one Hutchinson neighborhood shows widespread vandalism to homes, fences, Christmas decorations and vehicles. Over the weekend, someone spray-painted more than 48 properties.

The Hutchinson Police Department says the vandalism happened some time between Friday night and Sunday morning.

"It makes me mad. I'm not having a very good holiday season this year and this just topped it off," says Debbie Matthews after her car was vandalized.

Ron Votruba spent part of Monday cleaning off his property, as well as his neighbor's property. His message to the vandals is simple.

"If they care caught, they should be responsible for going around and cleaning up their mess," he says. "And if they don't have any respect of people's property, they should have none of their own. Go throw it outside."

Charlotte Keller also has a message following the vandalism to her inflatable Christmas decorations.

"I hope they get caught and I hope their held accountable because that's a lot of properties to destroy and I'm going to pursue it as much as I can because you're going to pay for the damage you did here or your parents," Keller says. "If you were my children, you may not want to come home."