Variety of weather arriving Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a variety of weather is expected on Thursday as a cold front slides across the state. Temperatures will range from near 60 near the Nebraska state line to highs well into the 70s in southern Kansas.

Clouds will increase for most of western and northern Kansas. A little more sunshine is expected farther south. It won't be as windy across the state and where temperatures are cooler, expect a northeast wind.

A few showers or storms may develop over the Flint Hills Thursday evening, but they are not expected to be severe.

While most of Friday looks dry, it will be mostly cloudy. Chances for rain and some thunder will develop again Friday night. Northern Kansas will have rain showers, but chances for storms will setup along and southeast of the Turnpike. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Friday before cooling down some heading into Saturday. If you are planning some outdoor activities for Saturday, it will be windy.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/W 10-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow night: A few showers or storms possible. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 49.

Fri: High: 72 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms overnight.

Sat: High: 61 Low: 48 Partly cloudy, windy and cooler.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 40 Sunny; warmer.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 44 Turning cloudy; showers by evening

Tue: High: 56 Low: 45 Off and on showers.

Wed: High: 63 Low: 43 Decreasing clouds.