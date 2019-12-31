Safety a top priority for Wichita venues hosting New Year's Eve parties

As thousands across Wichita prepare to ring in a new decade, party organizers emphasize safety with a focus on fun.

Chicken N Pickle is among the local businesses hosting a New Year's Eve party Tuesday night. Organizers say they don't just encourage its guests to be safe, they want to make sure they get home safely.

Chicken N Pickle Manager Michelle West and General Manager Kelsey Rockett are hosting their first New Year's Eve party at the restaurant.

"The theme this year is going to be "Night at the Oscars," West says. "So, it's come in your best attire, or if you dare to walk the red carpet as your favorite celebrity, you're more than welcome to. We're gonna have some costume contests."

With Chicken N Pickle's location in northeast Wichita (1240 N. Greenwich Road) away from downtown, Rockett says the party won't be "super crazy."

"You have a safe ride to a hotel that you can enjoy your evening at. Plus, I mean, it's going to to be a blast," she says.

Rockett says the focus on making sure guests get home or to a hotel safely comes with plenty of options.

"We want to make sure you get home safe, whatever that means," she says. "If we need to call you a taxi, make sure you get an Uber or Lyft, whatever we need to do. We have a Lyft drop-off and pickup on our other end and we want to make sure everyone has a safe and happy New Year.

The Wichita Police Department reminds party goers that a statewide DUI enforcement campaign continues into New Year's Day (Wednesday).

As part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" traffic enforcement campaign, law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing patrols to combat drunk driving through the New Year's holiday.

From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Sedgwick County non-emergency line is available for calls to report nuisances including loud disturbances. If there's a nuisance that doesn't rise to the level of a safety concern, you can reach that non-emergency line at 316-290-1011.