Very windy weekend, drying out

Look for sunshine today with gusty winds developing as a strong low pressure moves across Nebraska. Wind gusts could be as high as 50-70 mph. High Wind WARNING is in effect for most of central and western Kansas with a Wind Advisory covering the remainder of eastern Kansas. These types of sustained winds and high gusts could produce damage by blowing down power lines and trees. Travel will be difficult, especially if you're driving a high profile vehicle. Blowing dust is also possible. Highs will reach the low 40s in northwestern Kansas, the low 50s in the southwest and the mid to upper 50s in central Kansas. The wind continue overnight with gusts of 40-55 m.p.h. Lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s

The sunshine and the wind will continue Sunday, but highs will be cooler, dropping into the upper 30s and 40s. Gusty winds will begin to diminish by late afternoon into Sunday evening.

We'll stay sunny and mild, for the start of the work week with dry weather expected through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of rain on Thursday as a weak disturbance moves across the Plains. Highs will be in the 40s on Monday with 50s and 60s through Thursday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**HIGH WIND WARNING: 9 A.M. Saturday - 9 A.M. Sunday**

Today: Very Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon. Wind: SW/W 15-40; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Wind: NW 25-35; gusty. Low: 32.

Sunday: Sunny and still windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. High: 44.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, winds finally diminishing. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 24.

Mon: High: 49. Sunny.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 60. Low: 34. Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 53. Low: 38. Mostly cloudy and breezy, slight chance of rain showers.

Fri: High: 49. Low: 32. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 55. Low: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy.