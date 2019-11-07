Veterans Day 2019: Freebies, deals, events, and closures

In honor of those who have served or continue serving in the U.S. military, several businesses are offering freebies and/or discounts on or before Veterans Day.

FREEBIES

▪️ AMC Theatres® Thanks Military Members with Free Large Popcorn on Veterans Day Weekend

Time: November 8-11

Location: AMC locations

AMC Stubs Members with a valid military I.D. can receive a FREE Large Popcorn all weekend long at participating theatres. As always, service members are eligible for a Military Discount when they show a valid military I.D. at the box office.

▪️ Bubba's 33

Time: Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Location: 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive

Free lunch for veterans.

▪️ Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Time: Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Location: 10096 E. 13th St North

Active military and veterans get a free lunch of dinner entree. Guests just need a valid form of military ID, or they can wear their uniform to any Firebirds location.

▪️ Applebee’s

Time: Monday, November 11

Location: All locations

Applebees is giving all active military and veterans a free meal on Veterans Day.

▪️ BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House

Location: Towne East Square, 7960 E Kellogg Dr N

Active military and veterans get a free entree up to a $14.95 value and a free Dr Pepper beverage

▪️ Bonefish Grill

Time: Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Location: Bonefish Grill, 10250 E. 13th St.

Free appetizer for active military and veterans.

▪️ Shocker Store Discount for Veterans Day in Wichita

Time: Sunday, November 10 starting at 12 a.m.

Location: Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount St.

Veterans receive a Shocker Store discount.

▪️ De’Ville’s Barber Shop and Shaving Parlor

Time: Monday, November 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: De’Ville’s Barber Shop and Shaving Parlor, 2433

Active military and veterans get a free haircut. They'll also be beer and food.

▪️ Great Clips

Time: Monday, November 11 (Regular business hours)

Location: All Great Clips location

Veterans and current military members get a free haircut on Veterans Day or the military member can get a free haircut card for another date.

EVENTS

▪️ Veterans Coming Home Salute & Awards Banquet 2019

Time: Friday, November 8 from 4:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn Wichita East I-35, 549 South Rock Road

KPTS will recognize three veterans from Central Kansas who served their country and are making a difference in the community. They will also recognize one local business that is advocating and providing resources for veterans. This year's Keynote Speaker is Major General Lee E. Tafanelli

▪️ A Veterans Week Celebration

Time: November 8 (10 a.m.), November 9 ( 10 a.m.), November 10 (2 p.m.), November 11 (9 a.m.), November 12 (10 a.m.), November 13 (6:30 a.m.).

Location: Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, 5500 E. Kellogg

Voluntary Services has coordinated a week-long event schedule honoring those who served and their families.

▪️ 2019 Veterans Day Parade

Time: Saturday, November 9 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The parade starts at 11 a.m., Central and Main ending at Water Walk Commons. An award ceremony and afternoon full of activities, including food trucks, live music, children's crafts, and an interactive museum.

▪️ Kansas Aviation Museum

Time: November 10-16 (NOTE: The museum is closed Mondays)

Location: Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd.

In addition to free admission to the museum, veterans and active military with ID will be able to buy a Kansas Aviation Museum membership at a discount during that week.

▪️ Veterans Day

Time: Monday, November 11 at 11:00 am.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park of Wichita, 339 Veterans Parkway

The program will consist of two speakers which will cover the end of WWI which occurred 101 years ago on Nov 11th and the Tet Offensive in Viet Nam which occurred 51 years ago on Nov 11th. The program will last for 30 to 45 minutes and will be followed by several Wreath laying's and a walking tour of the park.

▪️ Veterans Memorial Program

Time: Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Parkway

The program will consist of two speakers which will cover the end of WWI.

▪️ Sedgwick County Zoo

Time: Monday, November 11 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Location: Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd

All military personnel, both active duty and veterans, along with their immediate families, can get complimentary zoo admission to Sedgwick County Zoo. (NOTE: Family members of deployed military must show an active-duty ID.)

CLOSURES

▪️ City Hall

▪️ Neighborhood Resource Centers

▪️ Wichita Public Library locations

▪️ Park & Recreation centers

▪️ Great Plains Nature Center

▪️ Old Cowtown Museum

▪️ Mid-America All-Indian Center

▪️ Botanica, Century II administrative offices

▪️ Wichita TIX administrative offices

▪️ Transit administrative offices

▪️ Wichita Art Museum

▪️ WATER Center and Environmental Health.

There will be no Wichita Transit, Paratransit or Q-Line service on Monday.