Veterans in Wichita observe 76th anniversary of D-Day

A small group of veterans observed the 76th anniversary of D-Day today (June 6) at Veterans Memorial Park.

The group was smaller than previous years due to the coronavirus.

Jeff Offerman, an organizer of the ceremony and veteran, said it’s important to have these celebrations every year.

“It’s important to remember these things because of the supreme sacrifice those who were part of the invasion contributed,” Offerman said. “It’s important to remember that, because the further away we get from that day, the fewer and fewer survivors there is to tell us what actually happened that day.”

Offerman said he is glad these veterans continue to get honored and recognized.

