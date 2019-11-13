Veterinarians, rescue groups see more parvo cases in Wichita area

Rescue groups and veterinarians in the Wichita area say they're seeing more cases of the parvo virus.

Public attention about the problem heightened in September with rescue groups beginning to see the increase in the potentially-deadly virus. The concern elevates for new pet owners with the upcoming holiday season bringing an increase in puppy adoptions.

Cade Gentry is among area dog owners dealing with the virus. A few weeks ago, Gentry brought his now six-month-old yellow Labrador Retriever, Lily, to the Haysville Dog Park. Lily was healthy, enjoying her time playing and running in the field.

Now, Lily is fighting for her life.

"Sunday, she was laying down, wouldn't come to me when I hollered at her, wouldn't want to go back outside," Gentry says.

He says Lily hid under the porch and didn't want to come to him. Gentry thought Lily had a bug that could easily be treated.

A quick test at the vet told him it was the potentially-deadly parvo virus. Gentry believes Lily may have picked it up at the dog park. A problem for Gentry is that Lily was not up to date on her vaccines when he brought her to the park. That's one of the park's rules.

Symptoms of parvo include a dog becoming more lethargic than usual, losing its appetite, vomiting and having diarrhea and suffering from extreme nausea.

Veterinarians point out the virus can live on surfaces alone, including hands, shoes, and even the ground. It doesn't take much for your dog to come in contact with the virus, vets warn.

The virus for months has plagued the Wichita area. Local animal rescue Beauties and Beasts, Inc. saw about two dozen parvo cases in September alone. Earlier this month, the Wichita Animal Action League saw two cases in two days.

Many dogs suffering from parvo are brought to the Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital of Wichita. At the emergency vet hospital, treatment against the virus can cost more than $1,200.

Veterinarians say to protect your pet, you first need to make sure they're up to date on vaccines. Puppies need three to four rounds of the parvo vaccine, starting at six weeks old.

Second, if your dog is not up to date on vaccines, keep your pet at home as much as possible. Keep them away from other dogs, especially avoiding places like pet stores and dog parks.

Gentry says he's learned his lesson the hard way as Lily fights to recover from the virus.

"I've had dogs all my life and nothing like this has happened," he says.