App used to track vehicle stolen during carjacking at church, suspect arrested

Wichita police arrest a man accused of carjacking a woman at a church on Sunday.

Police say around 10:40 a.m. a 53-year-old woman reported two people assaulting her and taking her red 2019 Ford Focus from the 600 block of S. Erie.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

On Monday, around 9:45 a.m., the woman contacted 911 to report she was tracking the vehicle's movement with a Ford Application.

Officers tracked vehicle to QuikTrip in 700 blk. N. Broadway. They found 21-year-old Ryan Dittmer and an 18-year-old man in the vehicle. Both were detained without incident.

Eventually, Dittmer was arrested for aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant through the Kansas Department of Corrections.