Camera catches thieves steal guitar from W. Wichita music store

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County asks for help in finding two men accused of stealing a guitar from a west Wichita music store. Surveillance footage from the Damm Music Center, in the 8900 block of West Central, shows two men looking at a guitar after an employee takes it out of the case for them. When the employee walks away, the men run out of the store, one of them with the guitar in hand.

The crime happened a little before 5 p.m. last Wednesday (Nov. 6).

Anyone who may know who the men in the video are or can provide information leading to an arrest or arrests in this case should call Crime Stoppers at 416-267-2111, submit a tip online at Wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or download the P3 app. and submit a tip through it.