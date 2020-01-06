Video doorbell records little boy's plea for help after getting lost

On a night out for a Wichita couple Saturday, they got an alert from their Ring doorbell.

Angela Fantroy and her boyfriend were celebrating his birthday when they say the notification after 10:30 p.m. showing something they never thought the camera would capture.

"I thought it was just for amazon packages honestly, make sure they weren’t getting stolen off the porch," said Angela Fantroy.

While they were out, a young boy came up to their door, knocking and ringing the doorbell.

"It was absolutely terrifying," Fantroy said. "I have a sister around the same age, so it was kind of heartwrenching seeing someone so young needing help that badly, and I wasn’t here immediately able to help him."

Then she heard his plea for help.

Fantroy said, "It instantly put me to tears cause I can’t even imagine being in that situation and being that young and not having anyone to go to immediately. It was like a scream, and it went right straight to my heart."

After watching the video, the couple called the police and headed home to see if he was still there needing help.

"My boyfriend and I, we were driving around and didn't see anything, but after we called the police when we weren't home, we saw on the Ring Doorbell, the police in the cul-de-sac," said Fantroy.

They live in southeast Wichita near Harrison Park.

"There’s a ton of kids they ride their bikes and play soccer in the col-du-sac," she said. "It’s a pretty close-knit neighborhood, but I’d never seen him around."

After not seeing the boy anywhere, Fantroy decided to post the Ring video on social media and to the Next Door neighborhood app.

Fantroy said, "Talking to people about it and just concerned, can you go share the video, can you go share the video cause I don't know what's happening."

It was while at work Sunday, Fantroy says she learned there was a happy ending.

"I had seen some of the Facebook posts, cause I was asking for help and someone had updated me with the police scanner that he had been found and returned back to his home, and he was safe," said Fantroy.

What Fantroy said she appreciated seeing the most is so many people working together to make sure this kid was safe.

"It means that we have a close-knit community, and when it really matters, everyone is going to come together and make sure the kids are taken care of at the end of the day," said Fantroy.