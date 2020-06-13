Vigil held for missing 23-year-old Savannah Schneider Saturday night

Dozens of people gathered at Delta Gamma at Wichita State University to share memories and pray for missing 23-year-old Savannah Schneider. Schneider was a member of the sorority.

Organizers say each of them brought a candle to honor Schneider and cherish the light she brought to each of their lives.

Most of the people gathered there tonight were in Haysville this morning searching for their sorority sister and beloved friend.

They say the unknown of where she's been for the past few weeks has been difficult to deal with.

At the vigil people prayed sang songs and shared memories of Schneider.

“Tonight is intentionally planned to uplift and celebrate the beautiful parts of Savannah's life and to really share and be reminded of those positive things as well in the midst of all that's going on,” Abbi Faflick, president of Delta Gamma, said.

