Vigil scheduled Tuesday for Buhler middle school teacher

Family, friends, students and staff members will gather Tuesday evening to remember 46-year-old Jory Konrade.

The Prairie Hills Middle School teacher and football coach died Friday morning in a crash in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says he lost control of his truck on slick roads and struck a semi.

According to his obituary, Konrade was an avid hunter, fisher and artist. He "loved teaching and sharing his love of art to students" but most of all he loved his wife and four children.

"What Jory left behind isn’t only painted on canvas or built by wood, it is woven into the lives of anyone who loved him," reads his obituary.

Konrade's vigil will take place from 6-8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Both will take placed at CrossPoint Church, 1410 E 30th Ave., Hutchinson.

Memorial donations are suggested to PHMS Arts and Athletics, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.