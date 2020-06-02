Viral police brutality, racial violence, can take a toll on African American Community

George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery are some of the latest victims of what some say amounts to police brutality and racial injustice. Their stories have gained national attention.

Shi Slaughter, a therapist at Comcare says viral incidents of violence towards the African American community can take a toll on mental health.

"I think a lot of individuals, especially in the African American Community, they're experiencing a wide range of feelings and emotions including anger, frustration and confusion." Said Slaughter.

Slaughter says hearing about these events can cause more fear and confusion among teens and young children, so its important for parents to stay involved.

"Engaging in those conversations, making them feel they're in an environment where they are safe to express what they're feeling and be supportive." Said Slaughter.

She says adults can also do some things to cope with the emotions.

"Self awareness, knowing what some of those triggers are, exposure, limiting exposure to social media," Said Slaughter. "Having support. Not only support you are aware of, but those people know they are your support."

Slaughter says coping skills like exercise can also help.

"Just things that change your mindset and your thought process from what you're continuously being exposed to over social media right now." Said Slaughter.

She says peaceful and friendly protesting can help too.

"It makes them feel like there's others who have the same feelings that they are."

If you need help or support, you can call Comcare's 24-hour emergency hotline to speak with a professional at (316) 660-7500.

