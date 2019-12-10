Virgin Mary statue vandalized on N. Wichita Catholic church's property

A picture circulating on social media shows vandalism to a statue of the Virgin Mary that sat outside a north Wichita Catholic church. Her hands and face are covered with black markings, apparently from spray paint.

The vandalism comes right before the holidays and in a week that's sacred in the Catholic community.

The statue stood in front of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on North Market. The Wichita Catholic Diocese says it was removed after someone possibly spray painted it.

Church members says the vandalism happened over the weekend at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. This week, the Catholic community celebrates the Virgin Mary and especially considering the timing, some in the Catholic community are shocked someone would vandalize the statue honoring her.

"I have no idea (who did it). But there's some horrible people out here in the world," says Wichita Catholic community member Raquel Sosa. "They are destroying everything that people believe in. They shouldn't be doing that. They should have faith in one God also."

The Catholic Diocese says it doesn't know who vandalized the statue and declined to comment further.