Virtual Drive: American State Bank & Trust to double your donation to Kansas Food Bank

Many families are turning to the Kansas Food Bank for the very first time due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why Eyewitness News is holding a virtual drive to help fill the need.

On Thursday, your donation will stretch even further because American State Bank is matching donations made at its locations across Kansas.

Richard James, of Devaughn James Injury Lawyers, one of our partners in this donation drive, tells the story of one senior citizen who wanted to do what he could to pay it forward.

"We got a call from Bill, who didn't want me to give out his last name. But Bill is at one of the senior centers here in Sedgwick County and he said, the people at the senior center were taking such fabulous care of him. He was getting his food delivered to his room, he hadn't gotten out since the pandemic started, but he said if we mailed him an envelope with the Kansas Food Bank address on there, he wanted to make a contribution," said Richard James.

No matter how big or small your donation. every dollar counts, especially if you donate at an American State Bank drive-thru where it can count for double.

"The bank is going to pay a dollar for any donation that's made," said Amy Herrera of the American State Bank at Great Bend. "In some way, we're all being affected by this. So, it's just really awesome that people are still wanting to give."

So far, since the campaign started, people have donated more than $7,200 at American State Bank locations.

There are 16 branches across the state. Find a location near you here.