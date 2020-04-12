Virtual support group for those susceptible to COVID-19 due to compromised immune system

The Co-Immunity foundation in Wichita is holding virtual support groups to connect those in the community who are more susceptible to COVID-19 due to a chronic disease.

“COVID-19 causes an added amount of stress,” said Co-Immunity CEO Madeline Shonka. “That stress is astronomically more when you are that population that is more at risk.”

The CDC says six in ten Americans live with at least one chronic disease which causes compromised immune systems.

Shonka has lupus, a disease that causes the immune system to attack its own tissues and organs.

“When I get sick normally and its not as aggressive as COVID-19 I normally end up hospitalized,” said Shonka.

She started the Co-Immunity foundation before the COVID-19 outbreak to connect people like her who cope with chronic disease. Now, she said the support for the immunocompromised is needed now more than ever.

Common chronic diseases include diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Chron’s, narcolepsy and depression.

No matter what chronic disease you suffer from, the virtual support groups allow you to share your struggles with others who can relate.

“When you’re able to talk about your normal with people that have the same kind of normal you just feel better,” said Shonka.

The virtual support groups are free and take place every Wednesday night at 8.

For more information, visit The Co-Immunity Foundation Facebook page or website.