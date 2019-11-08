Volunteers gather at NCRI in Wichita to pack gift boxes for troops overseas

Friday brought volunteers together in Wichita to pack special gift boxes to send to troops overseas.

The effort at National Catastrophic Restoration Incorporated (NCRI) is called "Presents in a Package."

NCRI says 50 percent of service members deployed never get a care package. The company teamed up with Volunteer Kansas for "Presents in a Package" to make sure it doesn't happen to this year.

Their generosity to bring holiday cheer to those serving our country, missing family and loved ones thousands of miles away caught the attention of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers and KWCH Eyewitness News who decided to give them a Helping Hand and check for $1,200.

Among those gathered at NCRI for the volunteer packaging effort was U.S. Air Force Lt. Jonas Fiant.

"I've had friends that have received these boxes and they really appreciate it," Fiant says. "It gives them a little something to decorate their rooms with, some food to eat, because oftentimes, they may not receive care packages very often, and it's a great morale booster."