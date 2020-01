Wichita Eisenhower National Airport is one of 20 airports nominated for the best small airport in the U.S.

The nomination comes as part of USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice 2020 travel awards.

ICT is currently ranked #3 among all 20 airports.

The Airport is asking that residents vote every day on each device they own at facebook.com/flywichita.

Residents have until noon ET on January 13 to vote.

The winner will be announced on Friday, January 24.