A 50-year-old woman suffers serious, but non life-threatening injuries in a shooting reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of South Garst (southwest of Maple and Interstate 235) in west Wichita.

Police say a man arrived home to find his house being burglarized. He fired a shot, hitting the woman. An ambulance took her to a Wichita hospital.

Police are searching for other suspects reported to have been in the home.