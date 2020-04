Dr. Sam Antonios, Ascension Via Christi's Chief Medical Examiner, sat down Tuesday for an interview with Michael Schwanke, fielding questions about the local response to COVID-19 and providing first-hand perspective into what health professionals are dealing with at a local level.

Antonios is one of three COVID-19 incident commanders with Ascension Via Christi. You can view his interview in two parts in the links below.