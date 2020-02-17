WATCH: Ill. officers pull man from icy lake

Chicago police officers appeared from out of nowhere to rescue a man from the icy waters of Lake Michigan.

Security cameras captured a 22-year-old man walking close to the ledge of the lakefront trail.

The young man was out of frame when he slipped and fell into the water.

A jogger, who witnessed the incident, headed to the street and furiously flagged down help.

The man struggled in the frigid water, his head above the ice and his hands resting on the surface.

Seemingly out of nowhere, two Chicago SWAT officers sprinted across the snow and pulled the man to safety.

“You see them running down the shoreline and it was just absolutely insane," Jake Sanz, a witness, said.

The fire department joined them with rescue equipment and blankets.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident.

The entire rescue took less than 10 minutes.

