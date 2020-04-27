WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly, KDHE address Kansas' 3,328 cases of coronavirus, 120 deaths

Kansas is now reporting 3,328 cases from 75 counties with 120 deaths reported as of 8 a.m.

There have been 496 of 2,541 cases that have been hospitalized. Patients range in age from 0 years to 99 years (median 46 years).

There have been 895 positive tests at KHEL and 2,433 at private labs. The number of tests that have come back negative are 23,839.

Of the total number of positive cases, 1,638 are female, 1,670 are male and 20 unknown.

KDHE says a case in Scott County was determined to be a resident of Colorado, so Scott County no longer has a case, causing a drop from 76 counties to 75.