2 Kansas children hospitalized with syndrome linked to novel coronavirus

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said there are now two children in the state that have been hospitalized with Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), a disease linked to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, but PMIS affects organs and blood vessels. Not all children with PMIS have had COVID-19, but many test positive for the antibodies.

Norman said the children are currently receiving treatment at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

He said he also knows of two infants, ages 2 months and 4 months, that have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The disease has affected people ages 0 to 103 years old.

Norman said this continues to prove that children are not immune to the disease.

Kansas’ four most populous counties reported dozens of new coronavirus cases in the past two days. That's part of an increase that’s occurred since Gov. Laura Kelly lifted statewide restrictions on businesses.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday the state has had a total of 10,393 novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached was first reported locally in early March. The number of reported deaths linked to the disease is up 10 to 232.

The department’s figures show that 70% of the new cases over the past two days came from the state's four most populous counties. Johnson (906), Sedgwick (635), Shawnee (348), and Wyandotte (1,453) counties accounted for 156 new cases.

Gov. Laura Kelly and KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a press conference on the latest numbers and the state's response to COVID-19 at a 4 p.m. briefing.

Sedgwick County reported 635 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That's an increase of 10 from Thursday. Of those cases, 21 have died and 450 have recovered.