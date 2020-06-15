WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly, KDHE address latest COVID-19 numbers as cases rise in SE Kansas county

Governor Laura Kelly and Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department will speak at 4 p.m. regarding the latest efforts underway to help the state emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

South Central Public Health District has released ethnicity data on reported cases of COVID-19 in the region. (Source: MGN)

As of Monday, there have been 11,419 cases of COVID-19 in the state, that's an increase of 372 cases since Friday.

While Ford (1,882), Wyandotte (1,736), Finney (1,508), Leavenworth (1,109) and Johnson (1,106) have the most number of cases in the state. Over the weekend, Crawford County saw the largest increase with 57 new cases.

According to the Morning Sun, which covers southeast Kansas, the number of COVID-19 cases in Crawford County quadrupled in one week. The newspaper reports many, but not all of the cases were connected to the SugarCreek bacon packing plant in Frontenac.