WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly gives update on COVID-19 in Kansas

Starting Tuesday, March 31, Governor Laura Kelly will hold press briefings at 2 p.m. each weekday in the Kansas Statehouse, Secretary of State Ceremonial Office, 212A-N, to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will join the Governor on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in place of his usual briefings.

In compliance with the governor’s Executive Order limiting mass gatherings in Kansas, these daily press briefings will be held virtually, done with 10 total people (or less) in the room. The room limit will be strictly enforced in an effort to comply with CDC and KDHE recommended social distancing policies. This number includes Governor Kelly, staff, camera crews and reporters.

Each briefing will be broadcast live on the KWCH 12 Eyewitness Facebook Page and the KWCH 12 app.