Kansas up to 82 cases of COVID-19, Gov. Kelly bans public gatherings to less than 10

Governor Laura Kelly says she will issue an executive order on Tuesday at 10 a.m. limiting public gatherings to 10 or less.

On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis canceled all state testing for the remainder of the school year. He also closed all bars and nightclubs in Florida for the next 30 days. (MGN)

The governor said, at this time, she is not issuing a statewide stay at home order. She said she supports the following counties that have done so - Atchison, Doniphan, Douglas, Johnson, Lyon, Miami and Wyandotte - but at this time she will leave shelter-in-place/stay-at-home orders to the individual counties.

There are currently 82 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas. Of the state's 105 counties, 89 have no confirmed cases of the virus.

