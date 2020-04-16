WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly, KDOL address COVID-19, unemployment in Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly’s regularly scheduled press briefing to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19 for today, April 16, 2020, has been moved to 1 p.m. The briefing location remains the same, in the Kansas Statehouse, Secretary of State Ceremonial Office, 212A-N.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has extended a statewide stay-at-home order through May 3, 2020. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Additionally, Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary for the Kansas Department of Administration, will join the Governor in today’s daily press briefing.

