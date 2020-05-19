Gov. Laura Kelly announces modified Phase 2 to begin Friday

Update:

In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic and her plan to reopen the state’s economy in an interview with The Associated Press at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Most businesses in Kansas can reopen starting Monday, but operators of those left out of the initial phase are questioning why. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas will move forward with a modified Phase 2 reopening on Friday, May 22.

Mass gathering limits will be increased to 15 people or fewer and all businesses except bars, nightclubs or swimming pools will be allowed to reopen.

The governor said bowling alleys, theaters, arcades and trampoline parks may reopen in this modified phase. State-owned casinos may also reopen as long as they follow guidelines from the KDHE and CDC.

The governor said organized sports practices will be allowed to begin on Friday under the guidelines provided by the Kansas Recreation Park Association.

Under this phase, large entertainment venues with a capacity of 2,000 or more must also remain closed. The governor said summer camps that are not associated with a state-licensed daycare are also unable to begin.

Fairs, festivals and parades are still no longer allowed.

Gov. Kelly said Phase 3 is now slated to begin Monday, June 8 with a mass gathering limit of 45 people or less.

-----

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. to discuss Kansas' response to COVID-19.

On mobile?CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The briefing also comes one day before the governor is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.

"I think the goal is twofold: One, to discuss with the president what's going on here in Kansas and the second is to encourage him to provide some relief to state and local governments," said the governor on Monday in a sitdown interview with Michael Schwanke.

Gov. Kelly said while Kansas is still in need of more testing and PPE support, the state needs to back-fill the revenue shortfalls as we go forward into the recovery phase.