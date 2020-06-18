Gov. Laura Kelly tours Spirit AeroSystems' ventilator production facility

Governor Laura Kelly will visit Spirit AeroSystems on Thursday to tour the facility producing ventilators for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the men and women who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, to ensure that our health care workers have the medical equipment they need now and for future outbreaks,” said Governor Kelly. “Spirit’s quick action to manufacture ventilators is a great example of a Kansas business that has stepped up to the plate and contributed directly in the fight against COVID-19.”

Following the tour, Governor Kelly will give a press briefing.

On mobile? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE