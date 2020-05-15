WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly holds briefing one day after announcing Phase 1.5

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will answer questions for the time since announcing her slowed-down approach to reopen in Kansas.

In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference with Dr. Lee Norman, the state's top health administrator, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. Her orders and local orders meant to check the spread of the novel coronavirus are facing legal challenges. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

The governor will be joined by Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) at the 2 p.m. briefing.

On Thursday, the governor's office released details on Phase 1.5 saying "the daily rate of disease spread has not shown the downward trajectory necessary to move fully into Phase 2."

This new phase which will begin Monday allows salons, like hair, nails and tanning, barbershops and tattoo parlors to reopen by appointment only. Gyms and fitness centers can also reopen but group sessions or classes are allowed.

Entertainment businesses like bars, museums, bowling alleys and movie theaters must remain closed under this phase, and mass gatherings are still limited to 10 people are less.

KDHE now reports 7,886 cases of COVID-19, 724 hospitalizations and 174 deaths, as of Friday.