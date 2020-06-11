Gov. Laura Kelly announces statewide COVID-19 testing strategy

Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday a set of priorities, recommendations and strategies the state has developed to expand testing in Kansas.

(MGN)

Related: Kansas Strategy for COVID-19 Testing

The governor was joined by Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

The state's testing target is to conduct diagnostic tests for approximately 2% of the population (60,000 tests) each month through the end of 2020. To help meet the 2% testing goal, the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) has started sending KDHE large quantities of nasopharyngeal swabs and viral transport media to support the increased demand for testing.

Currently, if you are testing through the Kansas Health and Environment Lab (KHEL) you will still need to be showing symptoms, but the state will take into account testing at other labs.

There are two types of tests being conducted - molecular and serological. Molecular tests confirm the presence or absence of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease and normally on used on symptomatic people. Serological confirm the presence or absence of COVID-19 antibodies. This testing is not used to detect a current COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Norman said the KDHE will also begin sending a mobile testing unit to areas of Kansas disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and where residents may not have direct access testing. He said rapid response is key to slowing the spread of the disease.

As of June 1, African Americans in Kansas are twice as likely to have COVID-19 in a case rate per 100,000 people, according to Dr. Norman. He said they also have a death rate five times higher than that of non-African American Kansans.

The secretary attributed the impact to African Americans in Kansas not having healthcare coverage, underlying medical conditions and economic disparities such as not being able to work from home or having to commute further for essential items, like groceries.

Dr. Norman said the mobile unit would deploy to Reno and Wyandotte counties first where both asymptomatic and symptomatic people would be tested.

As of Wednesday, KDHE reports 10,812 cases from 90 counties with 240 deaths. Nearly half of those cases have been linked to clusters across the state.

The governor and Dr. Norman have both cited expanded testing as a key metric in Kansas recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find a full list of test sites around the state here.