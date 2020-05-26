WATCH LIVE: Gov. Laura Kelly to veto bill, lifts Ad Astra plan under new disaster declaration

Update:

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly joined the state's education commissioner in urging schools to remain closed for the week. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Gov. Laura Kelly says she will veto a bill passed last week meant to limit the Kan. governor's powers in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kelly says she will reissue a new emergency disaster declaration as the current order is expected to expire at midnight. This means, the

Ad Astra Plan is now only offered as guidance only and specific orders are now up to individual counties.

No orders from the governor will be used to restrict businesses from opening or people from gathering, said the governor. She said this is being done to ensure that the state is able to continue to services vital to Kansas' COVID-19 response.

-----

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press briefing at 3 p.m. to discuss recent updates around COVID-19.

On mobile? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The briefing comes as the emergency declaration for the State of Kansas in response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) is set to expire at midnight.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

Kansas is into its second emergency disaster declaration for COVID-19, and there are three options governor can take as the second is set to soon expire.

As part of the COVID-19 related declarations, Governor Kelly has issued more than 30 executive orders. They have been used to close Kansas schools, place limits on mass gatherings, the stay at home order and now the phased-in reopening.

If Governor Kelly does nothing, the disaster declaration expires and all off her orders would no longer be in effect.

Many Republicans say the best way to avoid that is to sign the COVID-19 and Emergency Powers Bill passed by lawmakers last week. It limits the Governor’s powers dealing with COVID-19 and oversees extending or issuing new emergency declarations.

"There are questions from the attorney general. He delivered a number of opinions the night before we wrote this will. He is questioning the authority she’s used to write her executive order and declare her emergency declarations," said Republican lawmaker and Senate President Susan Wagle.

Democrats say the governor should veto the bill and instead issue a third emergency declaration with revised executive orders.

"She tries to balance the safety of Kansas with the need to go back to work. That will affect their lives. This catfight between politicians, about who talks to who and when they talk, I think the governor vetos it and we move on," said Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Jim Ward.

The Kansas Attorney General and Kansas Chamber are encouraging Gov. Kelly to sign the COVID-19 bill.