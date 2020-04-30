Kan. Governor Laura Kelly: Phased-in plan to reopen state begins Monday

Update Thursday evening, April 30, 2020

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly in an address to the state Thursday evening, confirmed the statewide "Safer-at-Home" order will lift Monday (May 4,) followed by a phased-in approach to reopening the state.

This plan breaks into three phases, the first of which starts Monday and continues for at least 14 days (at least until May 18 before transitioning into Phase Two).

As directed by executive order, Phase One of the governor's reopening plan continues to limit mass gatherings to more than 10 people. Individuals are "strongly encouraged to wear masks in public settings" and to maintain six-foot social distance.

With this guideline, there's a Phase-One limit on businesses that can reopen next week.

The guidelines do "not limit total occupancy of a business, but requires that businesses limit areas and instances in which consistent physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as tables, entrances, lobbies, break rooms, check-out areas, etc.," Kelly explains.

With continued restrictions at least for two more weeks, a few categories of businesses will remain closed at least until May 18. These include

• Bars and night clubs, excluding already-operating curbside and carryout services,

• Non-tribal casinos

• Theaters, museums, and other indoor leisure spaces (trampoline parks, arcades, etc.)

• Fitness centers and gyms, and

• Nail salons, barbershops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors "an other personal-service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided."

Gov. Laura Kelly will give a formal address Thursday to unveil guidelines for businesses and local governments to follow as the state emerges from a month-long stay-at-home order set to expire May 3.

Documents leaked Thursday morning say Kelly will continue to limit mass gatherings to 10 people or less.

Businesses will be allowed to re-open unless restricted by the local government. They will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance between customers and avoid any instances of groups of 10 or more where they are unable to maintain distance.

Employers are still encouraged to have their employees telework. If on-site, employers should keep mass gatherings within the workplace to 10 people or less where social distancing protocols can be maintained.

Employees who are sick are required to stay home and should be asked to call their healthcare provider.

Non-essential travel is discouraged.

High-risk individuals are still advised to stay home except when it is essential to get out. It is strongly recommended that masks be worn in public settings.

For any outdoor activities (parks, outdoor recreation areas, shopping areas), there should be at least 6 feet of distance from others. Group socialization should be kept to ten or less unless individuals live together.

The plan says visits to long-term care facilities and correctional facilities should remain prohibited, and those who work in the facilities "must adhere to strict protocols regarding hygiene and screening."

K-12 facilities remain subject to the executive order which limits the number of instructors, staff and students to ten or less.

Licensed childcare facilities may continue to operate pursuant state and local instructions.

Heading into the governor's speech, the biggest question remaining is, "What specific types of businesses can reopen, and what type can't after the stay-at-home order lifts next week?"

We've reported numerous stories on the struggles of restaurants, hair salons, gyms and entertainment venues. Unclear is what places can operate in the the first phase of the governor's plan to reopen and which ones will have to wait. From that, there's a question of how much longer a business might have to wait if they're not cleared to open next week.

We also want to know what this means for organized kids' activities this summer. Will summer school be available? Can kids go to camps? Will swimming pools be open?

And with the governor laying out plans for a first phase of reopening, what will the second phase look like, and what needs to happen with the numbers to get us to that next phase?

Thursday morning, a Kansas lawmaker leaked a documetn of Kelly's plan on reopening the state.

On his Facebook page on the post whre he shared a copy of the plans marked "CONFIDENTIAL: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION," Rep. Stephen Owens (R-Hesston) says "Kansas deserves information as soon as its available. People's livelihoods are at stake."