WATCH LIVE: KDHE addresses latest cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, up to 8,340

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment now reports 8,340 cases of COVID-19 in 84 counties with 173 deaths.

There have been 740 of 5,251 cases that have been hospitalized. Patients range in age from 0 to 100 years old with a median age of 42 years old.

There have been 4,003 positive tests at KHEL and 4,229 at private labs. Of the 66,990 tests taken, 58,650 have come back negative.

The following counties have more than 100 cases of COVID-19: Ford (1,403), Finney (1,281), Wyandotte (1,178), Leavenworth (1,051), Seward (780), Johnson (666), Sedgwick, Lyon (359) and Shawnee (198).

