Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addresses the state with a live news conference set for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In the briefing on the state's coronavirus response, we expect an update related to school districts in the state as Kansas Commissioner of Education, Dr. Randy Watson joins the governor in Topeka.

You can watch the conference live on the KSCW (ch. 33, cable ch. 5) and in the link below:

On mobile? Use this link: LIVE STREAM