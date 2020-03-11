WATCH LIVE: Kansas health officials give coronavirus update

Health officials are holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss the current state of coronavirus in Kansas.

An Iowa City hospital CEO says a patient suffering from COVID-19 has been admitted and is in critical condition there. Suresh Gunasekaran is CEO of the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and he said in an email Wednesday that all proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process so staff members were properly protected. (MGN Image)

Currently, one person has tested positive for the virus in the state. She is a Johnson County resident and is being cared for at the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 41 tests have come back negative.

The state has set up an online COVID-19 Resource Center for the public. There you can track the current number of cases and persons under investigations or PUIs.