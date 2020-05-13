WATCH LIVE: Labor, corrections secretaries join Kansas governor for briefing on COVID-19

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press briefing at 2 p.m. CST today in the Kansas Statehouse, Secretary of State Ceremonial Office, 212A-N, to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

On mobile? CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

The Governor will join Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, for briefings at 2 p.m. CST on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week.

Additionally, Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and Jeff Zmuda, secretary for the Kansas Department of Corrections, will join the Governor in today’s press briefing.

The Kansas Department of Labor continues to receive complaints from frustrated Kansans worried about when and if they will receive federal unemployment assistance through the CARES Act.

Questions also continue about what the state is doing to contain COVID-19 at the Lansing Correctional Facility in Leavenworth County where three inmates and two staff members have died from COVID-19.

Eyewitness News will carry the briefing live on KWCH.com, the KWCH 12 app, and the KWCH 12 Eyewitness News Facebook page.