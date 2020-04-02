WATCH LIVE: Labor secretary joins Gov. Laura Kelly for COVID-19 briefing

Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, will join Governor Laura Kelly in today’s daily press briefing at 2 p.m. in the Kansas Statehouse, Secretary of State Ceremonial Office, 212A-N, to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

The governor and Secretary García will be seated at a table, appropriately socially distanced, for the duration of the conference. Two microphones may be needed.

Additionally, if you are a member of the press and have a question to ask the Governor during the press conference, text Lauren at 785.581.4730. All other details remain the same.